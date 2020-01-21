Pat Cipollone: Democrats want to remove Trump from 2020 ballot with impeachment

White House counsel Pat Cipollone, one of President Trump's chief defenders during his impeachment trial, alleged Tuesday during the debate over the trial's rules that Democrats want to "steal" the 2020 presidential election via the impeachment process.
"It's buried in the small print of their ridiculous articles of impeachment. They want to remove President Trump from the ballot. They won't tell you that. They don't have the guts to say it directly, but that's exactly what they're here to do."
