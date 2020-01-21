House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), acting as Democrats' chief impeachment manager in the Senate trial against President Trump, argued Tuesday that additional documents and evidence must be allowed in the proceeding.
"The truth will come out. The question is, 'Will it come out in time?' And what answer shall we give if we did not pursue the truth now and let it remain hidden until it was too late to consider on the profound issue of the president's guilt or innocence?"
