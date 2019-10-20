Historian Ron Chernow says Alexander Hamilton — author of the 11 "Federalist" essays on powers of the presidency and the first Treasury secretary — "would most certainly have endorsed the current impeachment inquiry."

What he's saying: Chernow — whose biography "Alexander Hamilton" gave us the musical "Hamilton" — writes for WashPost's Outlook section: "Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. Trump is what he had in mind. He wanted a strong president — and a way to get rid of the demagogic ones."