The state of play: Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), asked whether he thinks Trump's conduct is impeachable, said: "I'm still thinking about it."

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 primary, said for the first time that he supports impeachment — but still not removal.

In a lunch with Republican colleagues on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell portrayed Trump's impeachment by the House, and therefore trial by the Senate, as all but inevitable, writes the New York Times.

George Kent, a career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy, testified Tuesday "that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer." per the Washington Post.

