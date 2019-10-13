Stories

Trump defends decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria

President Donald Trump speaks at the Values Voter Summit at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on October 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.
President Trump speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told the Value Voters Summit in Washington, D.C., an annual conference of religious conservatives, that he feels like he's on an "island of one" over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria. But he said the U.S. has to "bring our great heroes" home.

Why it matters: Trump has faced criticism from some Republicans and religious conservatives concerned that he's "left Kurdish Christians open to Turkey’s military offensive," per the Washington Post. Turkey launched a military offensive soon after Trump announced the withdrawal.

  • Trump's former Defense Secretary retired Gen. James Mattis told NBC ISIS "will resurge" unless the U.S. intervenes.

The big picture: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) are drafting a bipartisan bill to sanction Turkey for attacking the primarily-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, which partnered with the U.S. in 2015 in the fight against ISIS.

  • Graham told Axios' Jonathan Swan this week that Trump was "putting the nation at risk, and I think he's putting his presidency at risk."

Go deeper: Syria decision exposes Trump to political peril

Syria