Donald Trump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in 2008 that it would have been "wonderful" if Speaker Nancy Pelosi had moved to impeach former President George W. Bush because he said "all sorts of things that turned out not to be true" about the war in Iraq.
Why it matters: Trump's feelings about Bush over a decade ago are a far cry from the letter he sent Pelosi on the eve of his own impeachment, calling the inquiry against him an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and alleging that "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."
TRUMP: "Well, you know, when she first got in and was named speaker, I met her — and I'm very impressed by her. I think she's a very impressive person. I like her a lot. But I was surprised that she didn't do more in terms of Bush and going after Bush. It was almost — it just seemed like she was going to really look to impeach Bush and get him out of office, which personally I think would have been a wonderful thing."
BLITZER: "Impeaching him?"
TRUMP: "Absolutely. For the war, for the war. Well, he lied! He got us into the war with lies. And, I mean, look at the trouble Bill Clinton got into with something that was totally unimportant, and they tried to impeach him — which was nonsense. And yet, Bush got us into this horrible war with lies — by lying. By saying they had weapons of mass destruction. By saying all sorts of things that turned out not to be true."
