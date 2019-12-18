Donald Trump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer in 2008 that it would have been "wonderful" if Speaker Nancy Pelosi had moved to impeach former President George W. Bush because he said "all sorts of things that turned out not to be true" about the war in Iraq.

Why it matters: Trump's feelings about Bush over a decade ago are a far cry from the letter he sent Pelosi on the eve of his own impeachment, calling the inquiry against him an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and alleging that "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."