Business groups sue Trump admin over immigration restrictions

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump speaks at a briefing in Beverly Hills, California, in February. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and National Association of Manufacturers filed a lawsuit in San Francisco against the Trump administration on Tuesday over federal immigration restrictions.

Driving the news: The suit comes in response to the administration's move to ban entry into the U.S. through the end of this year for foreigners on certain temporary work visas — including high-skilled H-1B visas.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 14,821,906— Total deaths: 613,232 — Total recoveries — 8,386,145Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 3,884,988 — Total deaths: 141,817 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Business: The second wave of essential workers — Airlines seek COVID-19 testing to resume U.S.-Europe travel.
U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

The second wave of essential workers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The pool of American workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is getting a lot bigger.

The big picture: Just as grocery and delivery workers found themselves fighting a crisis they didn't sign up for back in March, teachers, hairstylists and temperature checkers are part of a new wave of workers who are now in harm's way as the pandemic rages on.

