Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and President Trump speaks at a briefing in Beverly Hills, California, in February. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Retail Federation and National Association of Manufacturers filed a lawsuit in San Francisco against the Trump administration on Tuesday over federal immigration restrictions.
Driving the news: The suit comes in response to the administration's move to ban entry into the U.S. through the end of this year for foreigners on certain temporary work visas — including high-skilled H-1B visas.
Read the complaint via DocumentCloud:
