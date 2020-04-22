2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump temporarily bars some legal immigration due to coronavirus

Stef W. Kight

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green card to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.

What he's saying: "In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States," Trump said in a press briefing on Wednesday. "This will ensure unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens."

The order will not apply to:

  1. Immigrants applying for temporary visas.
  2. Legal permanent residents already in the U.S.
  3. Certain health care workers and health care researchers working to combat COVID-19, as well as their spouses and children.
  4. Applicants for the EB-5 investor visa.
  5. Spouses and children of citizens.
  6. Adoptees.
  7. Immigrants who are determined to be important for law enforcement objectives or for other reasons considered to be in the national interest.
  8. Members of the armed forces and their spouses and children.
  9. Special Immigrant visa applicants.

Between the lines: The order is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to drastically lower the number of people coming into the U.S. during coronavirus. It follows years of the administration making it harder for legal immigrants and illegal border crossers hoping to enter the country.

  • The order would impact around 316,000 foreigners annually if kept in place, according to Migration Policy Institute’s Sarah Pierce.
  • “None of these people can apply for immigrant visas now anyway because of the public health crisis,” Pierce said. Because the administration has justified the order by the economic downturn caused by coronavirus, “we expect that this administration is trying to make more long term changes,” she added.
  • But some immigration hawks were disappointed, hoping the order would have a broader impact given Trump's Monday night tweet.

What to watch: Trump has asked administration officials to also look into temporary work visa programs “to assess whether additional measures should be taken to protect American workers,” according to a White House press release.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: President Trump's threat on Wednesday to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump said at a press conference Wednesday that he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plans to reopen some non-essential businesses, like gyms and barber shops, as soon as this week.

Why it matters: It's a rare rebuke of a Republican governor and Trump ally that comes as the president has sought to reopen parts of the country, even encouraging protests against stay-at-home orders across several states.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Nurses stage PPE protest outside White House

Registered nurses who are members of National Nurses United, protest in front of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A group of registered nurses rallied outside the White House Tuesday to read out the names of colleagues killed by the novel coronavirus and demand the mass production of personal protective equipment.

Why it matters: Medical institutions and governments are scrambling to stretch limited inventories amid a PPE shortage. The National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the U.S., of which the protesting nurses are members, said in a statement "tens of thousands of health care workers nationwide" were infected with COVID-19 because of a lack of PPE.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health