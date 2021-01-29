Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Top Trump Homeland Security officials join Heritage

Former Department of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Chad Wolf, Ken Cuccinelli and Mark Morgan, three of former President Trump's biggest immigration policy defenders, will join the Heritage Foundation on Monday as fellows, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: All three former Homeland Security officials consistently backed Trump and were key in implementing his strict immigration agenda. Now, they will continue to shape conservative policy ideas on national security and foreign policy from the outside.

  • Wolf was one of the final acting secretaries at DHS under Trump, resigning days before Joe Biden's inauguration. He will work on national security projects, including those relating to China and cybersecurity at the the Heritage Foundation.
  • Cuccinelli served as the acting deputy secretary, and Morgan, who often lauded Trump’s border wall, led Customs and Border Protection. They will focus on immigration and border security, as well as China-related issues.

Background: With Wolf and Cuccinelli at the helm, DHS implemented sweeping immigration restrictions, sent in federal law enforcement during the Portland Black Lives Matter protests, responded to the coronavirus, was the target of a sprawling Russia-backed cyber hack and faced massive security concerns following the U.S. Capitol siege.

  • Multiple federal courts over the last few months found that Wolf and Cuccinelli were wrongfully appointed to the two top positions at DHS. Wolf cited the rulings when he announced his resignation as secretary, shortly after the attack on the Capitol.

The Heritage Foundation is a powerful, conservative think tank, which was influential in stocking Trump's cabinet.

What they're saying: "During my time at DHS, Heritage was a strong partner with the Department across a range of issues, to include China, immigration, border security and combating human trafficking and many others that affect our homeland.  I am honored and excited to work closely with the talented Heritage team to continue to advance these issues," Wolf told Axios.

Fadel Allassan
Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

DHS warns of "heightened threat" because of domestic extremism

Supporters of former President Trump protest inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday issued an advisory warning of a "heightened threat environment" in the U.S. because of "ideologically-motivated violent extremists."

Why it matters: DHS believes the threat of violence will persist for "weeks" following President Biden's inauguration. The extremists include those who opposed the presidential transition, people spurred by "grievances fueled by false narratives" and "anger over COVID-19 restrictions ... and police use of force[.]"

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives warn culture, political wars will worsen

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The verdict is clear: The vast majority of Republicans will stand firm with former President Trump. The next phase is clear, too: Republicans are rallying around a common grievance that big government, big media and big business are trying to shut them up, shut them out and shut them down. 

Why it matters: The post-Trump GOP, especially its most powerful media platforms, paint the new reality as an existential threat. This means political attacks are seen — or characterized — as assaults on their very being. 

Ashley Gold
19 mins ago - Technology

Big Tech is outsourcing its hardest content moderation decisions

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Faced with the increasingly daunting task of consistent content moderation at scale, Big Tech companies are tossing their hardest decisions to outsiders, hoping to deflect some of the pressure they face for how they govern their platforms.

Why it matters: Every policy change, enforcement action or lack thereof prompts accusations that platforms like Facebook and Twitter are making politically motivated decisions to either be too lax or too harsh. Ceding responsibility to others outside the company may be the future of content moderation if it works.

