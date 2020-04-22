Trump says Harvard "is going to return" stimulus money

Harvard issued a statement denying the university had accepted stimulus money meant for small businesses after President Trump said Tuesday the school should return federal funding.

Driving the news: A reporter asked at Tuesday's White House briefing if other big businesses would be asked to return federal government dollars after Shake Shack announced Sunday the chain would hand back its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan. "Harvard’s going to pay back the money," Trump said.

"They shouldn’t be taking it. When I saw Harvard — they have one of the largest saw endowments anywhere in the country, maybe the world. They’re going to pay back the money."

Of note: Harvard is due to receive $8.7 million in federal money from the Education Department via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.