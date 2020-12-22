Trump grants immunity over 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings in Sudan deal

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
President Trump speaks on the White House phone to the leaders of Sudan and Israel Oct. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
President Trump signed a bill Monday that will give Sudan immunity from future lawsuits by the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa and provide Sudan with close to a billion dollars in U.S. financial aid and loans. But the bill will not give Sudan immunity from lawsuits by families of 9/11 victims.
Why it matters: The legal piece was a critical element in the deal between the Trump administration and Sudan, which included removing the country from the the state sponsors of terrorism list and the normalization of Sudanese relations with Israel.
- The signing of the bill will allow this process to continue.
- In recent weeks, there were intense diplomatic and political negotiations in Washington over the bill.
- The Sudanese government demanded full legal immunity, but a group of Democrats Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.) refused to give Sudan immunity over future lawsuits by 9/11 victims.
Flashback: Secret Israel-Sudan contacts enabled deal sealed by Trump