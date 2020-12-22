Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump grants immunity over 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings in Sudan deal

President Trump speaks on the White House phone to the leaders of Sudan and Israel Oct. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill Monday that will give Sudan immunity from future lawsuits by the victims of the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa and provide Sudan with close to a billion dollars in U.S. financial aid and loans. But the bill will not give Sudan immunity from lawsuits by families of 9/11 victims. 

Why it matters: The legal piece was a critical element in the deal between the Trump administration and Sudan, which included removing the country from the the state sponsors of terrorism list and the normalization of Sudanese relations with Israel.

  • The signing of the bill will allow this process to continue. 
  • In recent weeks, there were intense diplomatic and political negotiations in Washington over the bill.
  • The Sudanese government demanded full legal immunity, but a group of Democrats Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.) refused to give Sudan immunity over future lawsuits by 9/11 victims. 

Flashback: Secret Israel-Sudan contacts enabled deal sealed by Trump

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - World

Taiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months

A street in Ximen, Taipei, Taiwan, this month. Photo: Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported on Tuesday one new COVID-19 case on the island state.

Why it matters: It's the first domestic case since April 12. Taiwan had been free of the coronavirus longer than any other place that had previously reported an infection. While the pandemic has forced much of the world to lock down, leading to economic slumps, Taiwan raised its growth forecast for the year.

Go deeper: As Taiwan's profile rises, so does risk of conflict with China

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress clears coronavirus relief and government spending bill

Photo: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images

The House and Senate passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion government funding measure Monday night after months of gridlock on Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: The bill’s passage comes before many of the existing coronavirus relief measures were set to expire on January 1. It also staves off a government shutdown.

Jonathan Swan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump trashes McConnell to fellow Republicans

Photo: Xinhua/Ting Shen via Getty Images

President Trump lashed out at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday night for acknowledging Joe Biden won the election, sending a slide to Republican lawmakers taking credit for saving McConnell's career with a tweet and robocall.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary broadside against McConnell by the sitting president and most popular Republican in the party, ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5 that will determine control of the Senate.

