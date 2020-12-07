Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Israel lobbies senators to pass Sudan immunity bill

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Khartmoum. Photo: Handout via Getty Images

After a request from the Sudanese government, Israel has started lobbying senators and members of Congress to approve a bill that would give Sudan immunity from future lawsuits in the U.S. by victims of terrorism, senior Israeli officials told me.

Why it matters: The immunity bill was part of a trilateral deal between the U.S., Sudan and Israel that included an agreement to begin the process of normalizing ties. Israeli officials are concerned that the normalization process will come to a halt if the deal unravels. The deadline for passing the bill is Dec. 14.

Driving the news: Israeli diplomats in Washington have started stressing to senators and members of Congress in recent days that if the immunity bill doesn’t pass, it could have negative implications not only for the normalization process with Sudan, but also for future normalization deals with other Arab countries, Israeli officials told me.

What they're saying: “Since Sudan decided to normalize relations with Israel, Israel obviously has an interest to help resolve Sudan's problems in Washington. This can encourage other countries to normalize relations with Israel too," a senior Israeli official told me.

The state of play: The announcement of the U.S.-Israel-Sudan deal sparked an uproar from families of 9/11 victims who demanded to maintain the right to file lawsuits against the Sudanese government for the alleged assistance it gave to Al-Qaeda two decades ago.

  • Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) both decided to try and block the bill under pressure from their constituents.
  • Two weeks ago, an Israeli delegation visited Khartoum, Sudan. The Israelis brought along Aryeh Lightstone, an adviser to the U.S. ambassador to Israel who was a driving force behind the deal with Sudan, U.S. sources told me.
  • During the visit, the chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan raised with the Israelis and Lightstone the issue of the immunity bill and asked the Israeli government and Trump administration to work with Congress to solve the problem, the sources told me.
  • The New York Times reported last week that Burhan had a similar conversation with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to the Times, Burhan warned that Sudan would put the normalization process with Israel on hold if the bill doesn’t pass. One of Burhan’s deputies said the same thing to Sudanese media.

What’s next: Israeli officials told me the messages they received from the Sudanese government didn’t contain threats, but a request for help in Washington.

  • The Israeli officials said they got assurances from the Trump administration and from senior senators and members of Congress that the issue of the immunity bill will be solved.

The only Trump foreign policy Biden wants to keep

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Joe Biden disagrees with most of President Trump's foreign policy initiatives, but several of his advisers tell Axios that there is one he plans to keep: the Abraham Accords.

Why it matters: Continuing to push the Abraham Accords — the biblical branding the administration has given to the individual normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — could help Biden build positive relationships with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders in the Persian Gulf.

The world has a weak dollar problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Even after sinking by 13% since its March peak and coming off its worst week in a month, the dollar's downward spiral has gone largely unmentioned by central banks. But that could change as the values of many major currencies have strengthened to their highest levels in years against the greenback.

Why it matters: The dollar's decline could add significant challenges to the recovery of export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, which prefer weaker currencies that make their products more attractive to foreign buyers.

EU adopts human rights sanctions framework styled after Magnitsky Act

European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The European Union has officially adopted a sanctions regime that would implement travel bans and asset freezes against those found responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity, torture, extrajudicial killings and other human rights abuses, the leaders of the bloc's 27 countries announced Monday.

Why it matters: The EU is the world’s largest single market area and a leading promoter of democratic values, but has been criticized in the past for its failures to put teeth into its calls for the protection of human rights.

