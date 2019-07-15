What they're saying: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that Trump's "stoking white nationalism" because he's "angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda." Rashida Tlaib (D-Minn.) said Trump's "dangerous ideology is the crisis."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the president in a series of tweets for his remarks and for his treatment of immigrants at the southern border.

"You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder. You won’t accept a nation that sees healthcare as a right or education as a #1 priority, especially where we’re the ones fighting for it. Yet here we are.

"But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe."

The big picture: Progressive Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) have made headlines for clashing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Of the 4 progressive congresswomen, only Omar is an immigrant to the United States.

Pelosi defended the lawmakers against Trump's tweet, saying it "reaffirms" his "Make America Great Again" plan has always been about "making America white again."

Between the lines: While Trump didn't specifically name anyone he thinks should "go back," Fox News had been touting similar condemnations of progressive women lawmakers moments before he tweeted.

Trump was unapologetic on Twitter after receiving backlash for his earlier tweets.

"So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.”

"Their disgusting language..... .and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!"