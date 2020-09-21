"Just too convenient": Trump again suggests Ginsburg's dying wish was fabricated

President Trump suggested for the second time on Monday that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not actually tell her granddaughter that her dying wish was to "not be replaced until a new president is installed," claiming it is "just too convenient."

Driving the news: Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning, "I don't know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff, and Schumer and Pelosi. I would be more inclined to the second, OK, you know, that came out of the wind, it sounds so beautiful. But that sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe a Pelosi or shifty Schiff."

He later added, "I mean, maybe she did and maybe she didn't."

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, tweeted in response: "Mr. President, this is low. Even for you. No, I didn’t write Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish to a nation she served so well, and spent her whole life making a more perfect union. But I am going to fight like hell to make it come true. No confirmation before inauguration."

The big picture: Trump told reporters that five women are on his list of potential Supreme Court nominees and that he plans to announce his decision on Friday or Saturday. He also reiterated that he would "much rather have a vote before the election," claiming that "it would be better for our country."

Go deeper ... Pence aide on RBG's dying wish: "The decision of when to nominate does not lie with her"