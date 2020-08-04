President Trump referred repeatedly during an "Axios on HBO" interview to Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison custody, citing it when asked about his prior comments wishing Ghislaine Maxwell good luck in the criminal justice system.

Why it matters: Maxwell has been charged with multiple counts of allegedly helping Epstein sexually abuse minor girls. She was arrested in New Hampshire in early July.

Epstein took his own life while in law enforcement custody last August. The cause of death was suicide by hanging, per official autopsy results.

"Her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan in the "Axios on HBO" interview last week.