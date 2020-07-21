32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: "I wish her well"

President Trump said at a press briefing Tuesday that he doesn't know "too much" about the recent indictment of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, before adding: "I just wish her well, frankly."

Why it matters: Maxwell pleaded not guilty last week to charges that allege she conspired with her billionaire boyfriend Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. Many have speculated that Maxwell has information that could incriminate powerful figures who were involved in Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.

The exchange:

REPORTER: "Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and a lot of people want to know if she's going to turn in powerful people. I know you've talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you've criticized Bill Clinton's behavior. I'm wondering, do you feel she's going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?"
TRUMP: "I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don't know. Not aware of it."

Health

The second wave of essential workers

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The pool of American workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is getting a lot bigger.

The big picture: Just as grocery and delivery workers found themselves fighting a crisis they didn't sign up for back in March, teachers, hairstylists and temperature checkers are part of a new wave of workers who are now in harm's way as the pandemic rages on.

Health

Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"

President Trump admitted at his first coronavirus press briefing since April that the outbreak in the U.S. will "probably, unfortunately get worse before it gets better," adding: "Something I don't like saying about things, but that's the way it is."

Why it matters: For weeks, Trump has dismissed the rise in infections as a product of more testing, insisting that the coronavirus will "just disappear" one day. He repeated that claim on Tuesday, but called the surge in cases in the South "concerning" and urged all Americans to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible: "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

Podcasts

Los Angeles school superintendent on reopening remotely

Unlike in other parts of the United States, Los Angeles isn’t debating whether to send students back into physical classrooms. The city's schools have already decided to be fully remote through at least the end of 2020.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with Austin Beutner, LA Unified School District superintendent, about why he made the decision, getting technology to students, contact tracing and what he thinks about President Trump's funding cut threat.