Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell arrest: "I wish her well"

President Trump said at a press briefing Tuesday that he doesn't know "too much" about the recent indictment of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, before adding: "I just wish her well, frankly."

Why it matters: Maxwell pleaded not guilty last week to charges that allege she conspired with her billionaire boyfriend Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. Many have speculated that Maxwell has information that could incriminate powerful figures who were involved in Epstein's alleged sex trafficking ring.

The exchange:

REPORTER: "Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and a lot of people want to know if she's going to turn in powerful people. I know you've talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you've criticized Bill Clinton's behavior. I'm wondering, do you feel she's going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?"

TRUMP: "I don't know, I haven't really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don't know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don't know. Not aware of it."

Go deeper: Judge denies bail for Maxwell, deems her an extreme flight risk