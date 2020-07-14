Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty in Jeffrey Epstein sex abuse case

Maxwell. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought earlier this month alleging that she conspired with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse underage girls. A federal judge scheduled Maxwell's trial to begin July 12, 2021.

The latest: Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York urged the judge to deny Maxwell bail, calling the British socialite an "extreme flight risk" whose "significant and unexplained wealth" and lack of ties to the U.S. give her few reasons not to attempt to flee the country.

  • Prosecutors told the judge Maxwell has more than $10 million in assets, including at least $4 million in a Swiss bank account.
  • Maxwell's counsel expressed concern that time in prison could put the 58-year-old at risk of contracting the coronavirus and proposed she serve her pretrial detention in a luxury Manhattan hotel, according to the Miami Herald's Julie Brown, whose blockbuster investigation into Epstein in 2018 led to charges.

The big picture: Maxwell has been held without bail since she was arrested on July 2 in an FBI raid of her remote New Hampshire estate, where she had been hiding out.

  • Prosecutors say that Maxwell ignored a request to open her door and tried to flee to another room of the house, forcing the FBI agents to bust in.
  • The virtual hearing on Tuesday took place exactly one year since federal judge denied Epstein bail after he was charged with sex crimes. Epstein was found hanged in his cell in an apparent suicide shortly after.

What to watch: Maxwell is facing six charges that could amount to up to 35 years in prison. She is likely to be pitted against many of the same victims and witnesses Epstein would have faced, had he ever made it to trial.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

