"Impeachable offense": Democrats react to Trump's Georgia call

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Leading Democrats slammed President Trump's phone call to Georgia's Republican Secretary of State pushing him to "find" enough votes to overturn Joe Biden's election win as "corrupt" an "abuse of power" and an "impeachable offense."

Why it matters: Trump was impeached by House Democrats in December 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden, before being acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.

  • No president has been impeached twice. But after the Washington Post obtained Trump's recorded comments to Brad Raffensperger, several Democrats made that call.
What they're saying:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris told reporters Trump's actions represented "a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told reporters, "I absolutely think it's an impeachable offense, and if it was up to me, there would be articles on the floor quite quickly, but he, I mean, he is trying to — he is attacking our very election. He's attacking our very election."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who was lead House impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment trial, tweeted, "Trump’s contempt for democracy is laid bare. Once again. On tape. Pressuring an election official to “find” the votes so he can win is potentially criminal, And another flagrant abuse of power by a corrupt man who would be a despot, if we allowed him. We will not."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted, "This is clearly an impeachable offense and I believe there is nothing under the law giving Trump immunity from criminal process and indictment for this conduct. The law and order party is a farce."

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) tweeted, "Ever notice this forever impeached president cannot help but project himself with others? "Rigged" elections, "highly improper," and "extraordinarily" corrupt all can be adjectives for this disgraced and outgoing president."

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) tweeted WashPost's report on Trump's hourlong call with a comment quoting her remarks as a House impeachment manager ahead of the president's acquittal last February for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, "President Trump's constitutional crimes, his crimes against the American people and the nation, remain in progress."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) joined Democrats in denouncing the president, telling CNN Sunday after reading transcript of the call: "You see threats made, threatening in essence a crime."

Of note: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told her caucus in a statement on Sunday that Democrats should aim "to convince more of the American people to trust in our democratic system" during the Jan. 6 vote to certify Biden's victory, and not use the forum to debate Trump's presidency.

  • The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington noted in a statement Sunday calling for Trump's impeachment that "the logistics of holding impeachment proceedings in the final two weeks of a presidency" are "hard to pull off.
  • But the group added: "if this isn't impeachable conduct, then literally nothing is."
  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on October 15 in D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen Republicans across the House and Senate over the weekend attacked plans by their own colleagues to object to certifying 2020 election results, calling the effort ineffective, dangerous or lacking in evidence.

Why it matters: Although nearly all lawsuits brought by President Trump, his allies and his legal team to challenge election results have been dismissed, a group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz says they will oppose certifying Joe Biden's win.

What they're saying (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow