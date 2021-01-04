Get the latest market trends in your inbox
A screenshot of Rep. Adam Kinzinger on CNN Sunday night. Photo: CNN
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is urging other Republicans to "speak out" after he denounced on CNN Sunday President Trump's leaked phone call pressing Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to overturn Joe Biden's election win.
What they're saying: Kinzinger told CNN he read the transcript of the call to Brad Raffensperger obtained by the Washington Post. "You see threats made, threatening in essence a crime. ... and then again just saying 'we want people to find the votes for us,' it's disgusting." On the push by a group of Republicans to oppose certifying state Electoral College votes Wednesday, Kinzinger said no lawmaker could object to the results with a "clean conscience."
- The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.