GOP congressman denounces Trump for "threats made" in Georgia call

A screenshot of Rep. Adam Kinzinger on CNN Sunday night. Photo: CNN

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is urging other Republicans to "speak out" after he denounced on CNN Sunday President Trump's leaked phone call pressing Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to overturn Joe Biden's election win.

What they're saying: Kinzinger told CNN he read the transcript of the call to Brad Raffensperger obtained by the Washington Post. "You see threats made, threatening in essence a crime. ... and then again just saying 'we want people to find the votes for us,' it's disgusting." On the push by a group of Republicans to oppose certifying state Electoral College votes Wednesday, Kinzinger said no lawmaker could object to the results with a "clean conscience."

  • The White House did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WaPo: Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to "find" votes to overturn Biden win

President Trump walks to the Oval Office on Dec 31. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday tried to convince Georgia's Republican Secretary of State to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Trump's personal appeal to Brad Raffensperger, which included suggesting that the secretary of state could face legal trouble if he did not take action on Trump's grievances, comes as several Senate Republicans plan to object to certifying election results in a last-ditch effort to support the president's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Orion Rummler
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More Republicans denounce GOP plans to challenge election results

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on October 15 in D.C. Photo: Bill O'Leary-Pool/Getty Images

More than a dozen Republicans across the House and Senate over the weekend attacked plans by their own colleagues to object to certifying 2020 election results, calling the effort ineffective, dangerous or lacking in evidence.

Why it matters: Although nearly all lawsuits brought by President Trump, his allies and his legal team to challenge election results have been dismissed, a group of Republican senators led by Ted Cruz says they will oppose certifying Joe Biden's win.

Axios
Jan 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Pence "welcomes" senators' plans to challenge Biden's election win

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence indicated his support Saturday for a group of Republican senators planning to object to certifying state Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

Details: Pence's chief of staff Marc Short issued a statement to news outlets that the vice president "shares" concerns on voter fraud, though he did not cite any specific evidence.

