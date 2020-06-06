36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's week of viral quicksand

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Stories about President Trump's photo op at St. John's church after peaceful protesters were forcefully cleared from the area averaged the most online attention of any issue about the president this week.

Why it matters: Trump's force-over-compassion approach to the demonstrators protesting the murder of George Floyd had Republican allies backpedaling to keep a distance — and led to a wave of condemnations that got plenty of online traction on their own.

The blowback against Trump was strong and swift all week:

While the photo op generated the most average interactions, the fallout after Twitter placed a warning label on Trump's "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet for glorifying violence generated the most total interactions, according to NewsWhip data.

  • That's largely due to the volume of stories on the topic. There were 7x as many items written about Trump and Twitter and other social media platforms as there were about the stroll to St. John's.

Between the lines: Trump seemingly backed himself into a corner all week long, but gave some room for his Republican allies to stand with him in his fight against Twitter.

  • Trump and his allies accused Twitter of overreaching and asked why similar measures weren't taken against leaders of authoritarian regimes elsewhere in the world.
  • He then signed an executive order aiming to shield social media companies from liability for content users post to their platforms.
  • But in private, allies warned Trump that the tweet could escalate racial tensions and hurt him politically, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported.

The bottom line: Trump's already sliding political standing does not appear to be improving. 67% think Trump has mostly increased racial tensions in the country, according to a new NPR/PBS/Marist poll.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
Jun 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's troubles grow, spread

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump is confronting the most dire political environment of his presidency, with his support dropping fast from Texas to Wisconsin, even among his base of religious and older voters. 

Why it matters: Top Republicans tell Axios that Trump's handling of the nation's civil unrest, including his hasty photo op at St. John's Church after the violent clearing of Lafayette Park, make them much more worried about his chance of re-election than they were one week ago.

Rashaan Ayesh
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

William McRaven: "Nothing morally right" about clearing protesters for Trump photo op

Retired Navy Admiral William McRaven said Friday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that there was "nothing morally right" about the Trump administration's decision to clear peaceful protesters for the president's photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church earlier this week.

The big picture: McRaven, who planned and executed the Osama bin Laden raid in 2011, joined a growing chorus of individuals who condemned the president's actions. President Trump's former Defense Secretary James Mattis wrote that the photo op was an "abuse of executive power" that made "a mockery of our Constitution."

Orion Rummler
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden formally secures Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University's student cente on June 5. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the formal Democratic presidential nominee on Friday evening, per AP.

The big picture: Biden has been the presumptive frontrunner to take on President Trump since Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign in early April.

