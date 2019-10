President Trump's Group of 7 and trade adviser Kelly Ann Shaw, who served as the U.S. "sherpa" for the G7 and G20 summits, told Reuters Tuesday that she's leaving his administration because she's ready for a "new adventure."

Why it matters: Shaw is one of the most senior women on Trump's economic team and was among those advising Trump during trade talks with China, Reuters notes. White House officials told the news agency she plans to exit her post on Friday to work in the private sector.