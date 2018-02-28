Stories

Every high-profile Trump administration departure

Ryan Zinke, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly and Nikki Haley. Photos: Getty Images

The Trump administration had more first-year departures than any other president in at least 40 years — and the exits haven't stopped. Trump ousted national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday, saying he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

Why it matters: The first-term revolving door of Trump's highest Cabinet officials is not normal.

1. Michael Flynn

  • Title: National Security Adviser
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: February 13, 2017

2. Katie Walsh

  • Title: White House Deputy Chief of Staff
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: March 30, 2017

3. K.T. McFarland

  • Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: April 9, 2017

4. Angella Reid

  • Title: Chief Usher
  • Start date: October 4, 2011
  • End date: May 5, 2017

5. James Comey

  • Title: FBI Director
  • Start date: September 4, 2013
  • End date: May 9, 2017

6. Michael Dubke

  • Title: Communications director
  • Start date: March 6, 2017
  • End date: May 30, 2017

7. Walter Shaub

  • Title: Director of the Office of Government Ethics
  • Start date: January 9, 2013
  • End date: July 19, 2017

8. Sean Spicer

  • Title: Communications Director, Press Secretary
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: July 21, 2017

9. Reince Priebus

  • Title: White House Chief of Staff
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: July 28, 2017

10. Anthony Scaramucci

  • Title: Communications Director
  • Start date: July 21, 2017
  • End date: July 31, 2017

11. Steve Bannon

  • Title: White House Chief Strategist
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: August 18, 2017

12. Sebastian Gorka

  • Title: Deputy assistant to the President
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: August 25, 2017

13. Tom Price

  • Title: Secretary of Health and Human Services
  • Start date: February 10, 2017
  • End date: September 29, 2017

14. Omarosa Manigault Newman

  • Title: Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: December 13, 2017

15. Dina Powell

  • Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
  • Start date: January 18, 2017
  • End date: January 12, 2018

16. Andrew McCabe

  • Title: Deputy Director of FBI
  • Start date: February 1, 2016
  • End date: January 29, 2018

17. Rob Porter

  • Title: Staff Secretary
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: February 7, 2018

18. Josh Raffel

  • Title: Senior Communications Official
  • Start date: April 5, 2017
  • End date: February 27, 2018

19. John McEntee

  • Title: Personal Aide to the President
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: March 12, 2018

20. Hope Hicks

  • Title: Director of Strategic Communications, Communications Director
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: March 29, 2018

21. Gary Cohn

  • Title: Director of the National Economic Council
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: April 2, 2018

22. Rex Tillerson

  • Title: Secretary of State
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: March 13, 2018

23. H.R. McMaster

  • Title: National Security Adviser
  • Start date: February 20, 2017
  • End date: March 22, 2018

24. David Shulkin

  • Title: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
  • Start date: February 13, 2017
  • End date: March 28, 2018

25. Michael Anton

  • Title: National Security Council Spokesperson
  • Start date: February 8, 2017 
  • End date: April 8, 2018

26. Tom Bossert

  • Title: Homeland Security Adviser
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: April 10, 2018

27. Scott Pruitt

  • Title: EPA Administrator
  • Start date: February 17, 2017
  • End date: July 5, 2018

28. Don McGahn

  • Title: White House counsel
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: October 17, 2018

29. Jeff Sessions

  • Title: Attorney General
  • Start date: February 9, 2017
  • End date: November 7, 2018

30. Mira Ricardel

  • Title: Deputy National Security Adviser
  • Start date: May 15, 2018
  • End date: November 14, 2018

31. Nikki Haley

  • Title: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Start date: January 24, 2017
  • End date: December 31, 2018

32. Nick Ayers

  • Title: Chief of Staff to the Vice President
  • Start date: July 28, 2017
  • End date: January 1, 2019

33. Ryan Zinke

  • Title: Secretary of the Interior
  • Start date: March 1, 2017
  • End date: January 2, 2019

34. John Kelly

  • Title: White House Chief of Staff
  • Start date: July 31, 2017
  • End date: January 2, 2019

35. James Mattis

  • Title: Secretary of Defense
  • Start date: January 20, 2017
  • End date: January 2, 2019

36. Raj Shah

  • Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
  • Start date: September 12, 2017 (Previously served as deputy assistant to the president; January 2017-September 2017)
  • End date: January 14, 2019

37. Brock Long

  • Title: FEMA Administrator
  • Start date: June 23, 2017
  • End date: March 8, 2019

38. Bill Shine

  • Title: White House Communications Director
  • Start date: July 5, 2018
  • End date: March 8, 2019

39. Linda McMahon

  • Title: Head of the Small Business Administration
  • Start date: February 14, 2017
  • End date: March 29, 2019

40. Scott Gottlieb

  • Title: FDA Commissioner
  • Start date: May 11, 2017
  • End date: April 5, 2019

41. Kirstjen Nielsen

  • Title: Secretary of Homeland Security
  • Start date: December 6, 2017
  • End date: April 7, 2019

42. Lindsay Walters

  • Title: White House Deputy Press Secretary
  • Start date: January 22, 2017
  • End date: April 13, 2019

43. Randolph "Tex" Alles

  • Title: U.S. Secret Service Director
  • Start date: April 25, 2017
  • End date: May 1, 2019

44. Rod Rosenstein

  • Title: U.S. Deputy Attorney General
  • Start date: April 26, 2017
  • End date: May 11, 2019

45. Shahira Knight

  • Title: White House legislative affairs director
  • Start date: July 12, 2018
  • End date: May 21, 2019

46. Johnny DeStefano

  • Title: Counselor to the president
  • Start date: February 9, 2018
  • End date: May 24, 2019

47. Heather Wilson

  • Title: U.S. Secretary of the Air Force
  • Start date: May 16, 2017
  • End date: May 31, 2019

48. Kevin Hassett

  • Title: Council of Economic Advisers chair
  • Start date: September 12, 2017
  • End date: June 28, 2019

49. Patrick Shanahan

  • Title: Acting Defense Secretary
  • Start date: January 1, 2019
  • End date: June 24, 2019

50. Sarah Sanders

  • Title: Press Secretary
  • Start date: July 21, 2017
  • End date: July 1, 2019

51. Alex Acosta

  • Title: Labor Secretary
  • Start date: April 28, 2017
  • End date: July 19, 2019

52. Dan Coats

  • Title: Director of National Intelligence
  • Start date: March 16, 2017
  • End Date: August 15, 2019

53. Jason Greenblatt

  • Title: Special envoy for Middle East peace
  • Start date: December 23, 2016
  • End Date: Expected late September 2019

54. John Bolton

  • Title: National Security Adviser
  • Start date: April 9, 2018
  • End Date: September 10, 2019

Editor's note: This is a running list and will continue to be updated with the latest information.

  • This piece was updated to correct Omarosa Manigault Newman's official title, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.
