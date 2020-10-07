1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tags FDA chief in "political hit job" complaint over vaccine rule

President Trump and Stephen Hahn. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday tagged the FDA commissioner he appointed, Stephen Hahn, in a Twitter post complaining of "another political hit job" because of the agency's plans to raise the standards for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization.

Why it matters: Trump has faced allegations of politicizing his administration's coronavirus response, amid increasing public skepticism about an eventual vaccine.

  • Barely two in 10 Americans say they would take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine if Trump told them it was safe, an Axios-Ipsos poll out late September.

What he's saying: "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA"

Flashback: President Trump and his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, have previously accused the FDA of being part of "the deep state" and delaying coronavirus treatments and vaccines for political reasons.

David Nather
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: Trump's COVID hasn't shaken America's views

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±5.1% margin of error; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some Americans say they're more likely to wear masks or social distance in the aftermath of President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, but there's no evidence in any big shift in attitudes toward Trump himself, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Between the lines: The early polling numbers, taken right after the news broke that Trump had tested positive, suggest that the public's attitudes toward Trump are so deeply settled that even the shock of an event like this can't shake them.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Oct 5, 2020 - Technology

Everyone turns to Twitter as Trump battles COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Americans collectively process the president's bout with COVID-19, they are solidifying Twitter's role as both our national water cooler and key source of official and unofficial information.

Why it matters: Twitter's architecture makes it a natural forum to turn to during key news moments, and the crisis has shown the platform's continuing value in that role. But the moment is also displaying many of the service's weaknesses — a vulnerability to rumor and speculation, security gaps, and inconsistent rules enforcement.

Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top vaccine whistleblower Rick Bright resigns from government

Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifying before Congress in May. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

The senior vaccine scientist who said in a whistleblower complaint last May that he was demoted for political reasons resigned from his position at the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Rick Bright, who was chief of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), told Congress in May he believes he was demoted after trying to limit the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

