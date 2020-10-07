Trump tags FDA chief in "political hit job" complaint over vaccine rule

President Trump on Tuesday tagged the FDA commissioner he appointed, Stephen Hahn, in a Twitter post complaining of "another political hit job" because of the agency's plans to raise the standards for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization.

Why it matters: Trump has faced allegations of politicizing his administration's coronavirus response, amid increasing public skepticism about an eventual vaccine.

Barely two in 10 Americans say they would take a first-generation coronavirus vaccine if Trump told them it was safe, an Axios-Ipsos poll out late September.

What he's saying: "New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job! @SteveFDA"

Flashback: President Trump and his trade adviser, Peter Navarro, have previously accused the FDA of being part of "the deep state" and delaying coronavirus treatments and vaccines for political reasons.