43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight

President Trump at the White House on Aug 20. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Why it matters: Trump's tweet comes on the heels of a policy change by the Department of Health and Human Services to block the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests, including for the coronavirus — which has public health experts worried that unreliable COVID-19 tests could go to market.

Where it stands: The FDA has authorized 218 coronavirus tests with emergency use authorizations as of Friday, which includes 176 molecular tests, 39 antibody tests, and 3 antigen tests, the agency said.

What they're saying: "For the last 6 months, FDA’s device center worked effectively with labs to advance hundreds of tests for Covid," former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served under Trump, tweeted roughly an hour after the president on Saturday morning.

  • But, Gottlieb noted that the "FDA might not be able to provide critical advice to test developers or take needed enforcement actions against bad tests" since the HHS took the reins this week.
  • "We'll see a plethora of DTC Covid tests enter the market, where tests ship directly to consumers and are processed in a central lab operating outside FDA oversight," Gottlieb said.

Between the lines: The policy change surprised many at the FDA and "was a point of intense disagreement" between FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar, the Washington Post reports. Hahn opposed the change.

The other side: Supporters said the change, announced Wednesday, could allow innovative tests to reach the public more efficiently, and countered that the FDA's process slowed testing at the start of the pandemic, per the Post.

  • “This deregulatory action ensures compliance with law, is responsive to multiple Trump Administration Executive Orders, is a key lesson learned, and better prepares us for future pandemics," HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison said in an emailed statement.
  • “It is false to say that this will lead to unregulated, low quality COVID-19 tests," HHS general counsel Robert Charrow emailed.

The FDA did not respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Rashaan Ayesh
20 hours ago - Health

Trump administration blocks FDA from regulating lab-developed tests

Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

The Department of Health and Human Services this week blocked the Food and Drug Administration's ability to regulate lab-developed tests, including for the coronavirus, that have been produced by hundreds of hospitals.

What they're saying: The change prohibits the FDA from overseeing such tests before they're marketed without a detailed rule-making process. HHS said it is taking the action as part of broader Trump administration review of "duplicative actions and unnecessary policies."

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 22,998,346 — Total deaths: 800,283 — Total recoveries: 14,762,396Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,628,070 — Total deaths: 175,467 — Total recoveries: 1,965,056 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: Postal Service forms panel to oversee mail-in votingBiden says he would issue nationwide stay-at-home order in face of COVID-flu nightmare.
  4. Health: Better testing can fight more than the pandemic.
  5. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  6. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
Orion Rummler
19 hours ago - Sports

Kentucky Derby to run without fans as coronavirus cases surge

The 'Road To The Kentucky Derby' Conditions Stakes at Kempton Park Racecourse on March 4 in Sunbury, England. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby will be held September 5 without spectators, Churchill Downs announced Friday.

Why it matters: The state set a record last Wednesday for coronavirus infections confirmed in a single day, per the COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations in the state are currently on the decline, but have steadily risen throughout August.

