2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump asks why he doesn't have a high coronavirus approval rating like Fauci

President Trump questioned at a briefing on Tuesday why Anthony Fauci has a much higher approval rating than him, despite the fact that Fauci serves on the White House coronavirus task force and has helped shape the administration's policies.

The big picture: 62% of voters in a recent Morning Consult/Politico poll rated Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus "excellent” or "good," compared to 36% who say the same about Trump.

  • The drop in the president's approval comes as White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and other officials have sought to discredit Fauci for being "wrong" about things in the early days of the pandemic — criticisms that Trump has also echoed.
  • On Monday night, Trump retweeted a number of critical comments about Fauci, including one that claimed he has "misled the American public."

What he's saying: "He's got a very good approval rating. I like that, it's good. Because remember, he's working for this administration. He's working with us," Trump told reporters about Fauci.

  • "We could have gotten other people. We could have gotten somebody else. It didn't have to be Dr. Fauci. He's working with our administration and for the most part, we've done pretty much what he and Dr. Birx and others, who are terrific, recommended."
  • "And he's got this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating with respect — and the administration, with respect to the virus? We should have a very high — because what we have done in terms of — we're just reading off about the masks and the gowns and the ventilators and numbers that nobody's seen."
  • "So it sort of is curious. A man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, very highly thought of. And yet they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality.

Ursula Perano
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"I don't really want to go there": Fauci pushes back on critical Trump retweets

Anthony Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that he has "not been misleading the American public" after President Trump retweeted critical comments about him Monday night.

What he's saying: "I don't tweet, I don't even read them. So I don't really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out, because I think it's very important," Fauci told George Stephanopoulos.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump

Anthony Fauci in June. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Over 3,000 public health officials signed an open letter to President Trump, criticizing the efforts of White House officials to discredit Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Why it matters: Signatories include two former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two previous commissioners of the Food and Drug Administration, a former secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and a former U.S. surgeon general.

Axios
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

