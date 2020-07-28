11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"I don't really want to go there": Fauci pushes back on critical Trump retweets

Anthony Fauci told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday that he has "not been misleading the American public" after President Trump retweeted critical comments about him Monday night.

What he's saying: "I don't tweet, I don't even read them. So I don't really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out, because I think it's very important," Fauci told George Stephanopoulos.

  • "I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances," he added.

The big picture: Trump also shared a video baselessly promoting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure that had previously been removed from Facebook, per the Washington Post.

  • The FDA ended its emergency use authorization last month.
  • Fauci, who has said that the medicine is ineffective toward treating coronavirus in the past, reiterated that stance during the interview.

The state of play: Fauci has been embroiled in an ongoing war of words with the White House in recent weeks over his early handling of the pandemic.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jul 21, 2020 - Health

Fauci says he wasn't invited to Trump's coronavirus press briefing

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN around 4 p.m. Tuesday that he has not been invited to President Trump's 5 p.m. coronavirus press briefing, and that he most recently spoke to the president last week.

Why it matters: The press briefing will be Trump's first since he ended them in April at the request of aides who believed they were hurting his poll numbers. Even as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., the briefing will not feature Fauci, the nation's top infectious-diseases expert.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump

Anthony Fauci in June. Photo: Al Drago/AFP via Getty Images

Over 3,000 public health officials signed an open letter to President Trump, criticizing the efforts of White House officials to discredit Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Why it matters: Signatories include two former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two previous commissioners of the Food and Drug Administration, a former secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and a former U.S. surgeon general.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's two coronavirus realities

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities and they are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow