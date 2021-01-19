Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump gives farewell address: "We did what we came here to do"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump gave a farewell video address on Tuesday, saying that his administration "did what we came here to do — and so much more."

Why it matters, via Axios' Alayna Treene: The address is very different from the Trump we've seen in his final weeks as president — one who has refused to accept his loss, who peddled conspiracy theories that fueled the attack on the Capitol, and who is boycotting his successor's inauguration. 

What he's saying: In prepared remarks released by the White House, Trump touted his administration's Middle East peace deals and its rallying of nations to "stand up to China like never before."

  • He also condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters, but added, "As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration ... I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning."
  • "I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars," Trump says.

The big picture: The president has remained largely out of the spotlight in recent days amid the ban from his preferred platform Twitter, a second impeachment and looming Senate trial.

  • The president is still expected to issue a flurry of last-minute pardons and commutations before he exits the office.
  • The get-out-of-jail-free cards are expected to be granted to a mix of Trump's allies and those affected by criminal justice misgivings.

What to watch: Trump is not set to attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Wednesday but will instead end his term with a "military-style send-off."

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations before leaving office

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump plans to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, an administration official told Axios.

Why it matters: This is a continuation of the president's controversial December spree that saw full pardons granted to more than two dozen people — including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump invites supporters to sendoff ceremony as he snubs Biden inauguration

President Trump is inviting supporters to a sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews tomorrow before he flies to Florida ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.

Details: Invitees may bring "up to five guests," and must show up by 7:15 a.m. Trump requested a military-style sendoff, with a band and possibly a flyover.

Jonathan SwanZachary Basu
Jan 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy
Off the Rails

Episode 3: Descent into madness ... Trump: "Sometimes you need a little crazy"

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beginning on election night 2020 and continuing through his final days in office, Donald Trump unraveled and dragged America with him, to the point that his followers sacked the U.S. Capitol with two weeks left in his term. This Axios series takes you inside the collapse of a president.

Episode 3: The conspiracy goes too far. Trump's outside lawyers plot to seize voting machines and spin theories about communists, spies and computer software.

President Trump was sitting in the Oval Office one day in late November when a call came in from lawyer Sidney Powell. "Ugh, Sidney," he told the staff in the room before he picked up. "She's getting a little crazy, isn't she? She's really gotta tone it down. No one believes this stuff. It's just too much."

