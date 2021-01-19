Trump invites supporters to sendoff ceremony as he snubs Biden inauguration

Obtained by Axios

President Trump is inviting supporters to a sendoff ceremony at Andrews tomorrow before he flies to Florida ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration

Details: Invitees may bring "up to five guests," and must show up by 7:15 a.m. Trump requested a military-style sendoff, with a band and possibly a flyover.

The big picture: This is the first time in 152 years that a president refused to attend his successor's inauguration — since Andrew Johnson snubbed Ulysses Grant in 1869.