Trump to use "facts and instincts" in move toward reopening U.S.

Rebecca Falconer

President Trump speaks during a briefing on the novel coronavirus in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night "a lot of facts and a lot of instinct" will help him decide when to recommend reopening the United States following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The president said last month he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, but he has since extended "15 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines until April 30 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Trump's aides told Axios' Jonathan Swan they're looking to reopen the U.S. "sooner rather than later." possibly by May 1, based on encouraging projections.

What he's saying: "I think it's going to be the toughest decision I ever made and hopefully the most difficult I will ever have to make," Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro in a telephone interview.

  • "I hope I'm going to make the right decision. I will be basing it on a lot of very smart people, a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders. There are a lot of things that go into a decision like that. And it's going to be based on a lot of facts and instincts."
"People want to get back to work. ... We are setting up a council of some of the most distinguished leaders in virtually every field, including politics, business and medical. And we'll be making that decision fairly soon."

Where it stands: There were more than 529,000 infections and over 20,600 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of early Sunday — more than any other country, per Johns Hopkins.

  • 2.6 million Americans have been tested and over people 32,000 people have recovered from the virus, according to the university's data.

World coronavirus updates: Pope to livestream Easter Sunday mass

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Pope Francis was preparing to break with centuries of tradition and livestream the Easter Sunday mass during the coronavirus lockdown in the Vatican. The service will be broadcast in a near-empty St. Peter's Basilica on the Holy See's YouTube channel at 5 a.m. ET.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal, as the number of cases exceed 1.7 million worldwide. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Case numbers surge past half a million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases exceeded 529,000 in the U.S. early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States death toll surpassed that of Italy's on Saturday. Over 20,600 Americans have died of the virus.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

DOJ warns of action against crackdowns on religious services

Attorney General Bill Barr in the press briefing room of the White House. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec signaled in a tweet Saturday upcoming DOJ action against local authorities that have cracked down on religious services as part of restrictions introduced in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: While many religious leaders have moved to online services, some churches and conservatives are pushing back ahead of Easter Sunday against local government orders preventing them from holding in-person gatherings during the pandemic.

