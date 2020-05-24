2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tom Bossert swipes at Trump for refusing to wear mask in public

Former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert responded on ABC News' "This Week" to President Trump's refusal to wear a face mask in public, saying, "Do as I say, not as I do isn't very useful" for reinforcing what the president's own public health officials have stressed.

Driving the news: Trump on Thursday said he removed his face mask during a tour of a Ford plant in Michigan because he "didn’t want to give the press the pleasure" of seeing him with one on. The Michigan attorney general warned Trump that it was “the law of this state" to wear a mask while touring plants.

  • The CDC has advised individuals to wear face masks while in public in order to prevent the asymptomatic spread of the virus.
  • Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, also stressed on "This Week" that if Americans celebrating Memorial Day weekend outside cannot properly distance, they "must wear a mask."

What he's saying: "Instead of focusing on what you can't do this weekend, a couple of things you should do: Wear a mask — it's common decency," Bossert said. "Pray and think about those that passed in our former wars ... and also those who've passed in the last three months."

  • "And then make sure you remember to wash your hands and remain socially distant, even though the shelter-in-place rules have been lifted," he added.

Go deeper

O'Brien: U.S. likely to impose sanctions if China moves ahead with Hong Kong law

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that the U.S. government will likely impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law for Hong Kong that could constrain special region's autonomy.

Why it matters: O'Brien said the U.S. could revoke a special status that allows Hong Kong to function as an international financial hub, stating that it's "hard to see" how the financial community can remain in the city if the law is enacted.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow5 mins ago - World

Ohio governor condemns politics in face mask debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) denounced the partisanship that has infiltrated the debate over face masks in the U.S., telling NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday: "This is not about politics. ... It's about helping other people."

Why it matters: Face masks have become a political symbol for some Americans in the brewing culture war over containing the coronavirus, AP reports. 76% of Democrats say they wear a mask when leaving home, compared to 59% of Republicans, according to a poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hassett says unemployment rate could still be in double digits by election

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election, but "all the signs of economic recovery are going to be raging everywhere" by that time.

The big picture: Hassett said the unemployment rate next month will be "quite a bit higher" than April's rate of 14.7%, and likely "north of 20%." But he projected that June will be an "inflection point" and the unemployment rate will start to "trend down" after that.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business