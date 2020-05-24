55 mins ago - Health

Birx: If you can't social distance outside, you "must wear a mask"

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that social distancing is "absolutely critical" and that if Americans can't maintain at least 6 feet from other people while gathering outside, they "must wear a mask."

Why it matters: As states have begun to reopen, many Americans have flocked to beaches and outdoor restaurants in large numbers to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Birx warned that people could be spreading the virus unknowingly, and she asked those with comorbidities to remain sheltered in place.

What she's saying: "We've made it clear that there's asymptomatic spread, and that means that people are spreading the virus unknowingly," Birx said. "And this is unusual in the case of respiratory diseases in many cases."

  • "You don't know who's infected. So we really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical."
  • Asked about President Trump's call to open places of worship last week, Birx told "Fox News Sunday" that it may not be safe for people with pre-existing conditions to attend religious services and asked them to stay home.
  • She added that there is scientific evidence that wearing a mask in indoors, including in stores, reduces the spread of respiratory droplets that may contain the virus.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japanese officials confirmed 14 new novel coronavirus cases Sunday following two days of reporting single-digit figures, per the Japan Times. Authorities are expected to lift states of emergency measures for Tokyo, Hokkaido and several prefectures on Monday, the news outlet reports.

By the numbers: Over 5.3 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Saturday, and more than 2.1 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 13.7 million tests).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

At least 140 clients at a Springfield, Missouri, salon may have been exposed to the coronavirus from two hair stylists who tested positive for the virus after displaying symptoms while working, per a Springfield-Greene Health Department news release Saturday.

Zoom in: The health department said Friday 84 Great Clips clients were potentially directly exposed to COVID-19 by the first stylist. The second had "very mild" but "potentially infectious" symptoms while working with 56 clients over five days, the statement said.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,335,868 — Total deaths: 341,513 — Total recoveries — 2,124,851Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 1,622,990 — Total deaths: 96,046 — Total recoveries: 361,239 — Total tested: 13,784,786Map.
