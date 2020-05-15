53 mins ago - Health

Study: Government-enforced coronavirus social distancing works

Stringent social distancing measures imposed by state and local governments in the U.S. led to slower spread of the coronavirus, according to a new study in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: One of the most effective measures was COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, which many states are lifting before public health experts say is safe.

Details: The study examined the impact of several social distancing measures.

  • It found that government-imposed shelter-in-place orders and closures of entertainment venues, gyms, bars, and restaurant dining areas had a significant impact on the spread of the virus.
  • But the study didn't find evidence that school closures or large event bans had an impact on spread.

The big picture: "Holding the amount of voluntary social distancing constant, these results imply 10 times greater spread by April 27 without [shelter in place orders] (10 million cases) and more than 35 times greater spread without any of the four measures (35 million)," the authors write.

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

The coming coronavirus mental health crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is bringing another crisis to the U.S. — mental health impacts that will likely be felt for years to come.

Why it matters: Experts are concerned the U.S. health care system isn't prepared for the potential mental health crisis on the heels of the pandemic.

U.S. coronavirus updates

The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: More than 85,500 people have died from the virus and over 1.4 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 246,o00 Americans have recovered and more than 10.3 million tests have been conducted as of Thursday.

