Former President Trump endorsed Sarah Palin in her bid to fill Alaska's only U.S. congressional seat following the death of Republican Rep. Don Young.

What he's saying: "Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big," Trump said in an emailed statement of Alaska's former governor. "Now, it’s my turn!"

Trump called Palin a "wonderful patriot," adding that she's "tough and smart and will never back down."

Why it matters: Trump's endorsement could help boost the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee Palin's chances in a crowded field of 51 candidates who've filed to run in the special election, with with primaries to be held on June 11 and the general election on Aug. 16.

The big picture: Trump has endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for a former president by shaping the future of his party, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.