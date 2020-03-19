Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief package
Trump at the White House on March 18. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
President Trump signed into law an emergency coronavirus relief package on Wednesday evening, as Americans face a pandemic that could catalyze a recession.
Catch up quick: The legislation aims to provide free testing for COVID-19 to Americans, secure two weeks of paid sick leave and expanded family leave, and increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, like food stamps.
