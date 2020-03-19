32 mins ago - Health

Trump signs emergency coronavirus relief package

Orion Rummler

Trump at the White House on March 18. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump signed into law an emergency coronavirus relief package on Wednesday evening, as Americans face a pandemic that could catalyze a recession.

Catch up quick: The legislation aims to provide free testing for COVID-19 to Americans, secure two weeks of paid sick leave and expanded family leave, and increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, like food stamps.

Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler

House passes coronavirus emergency aid package with Trump's endorsement

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The House passed a sweeping coronavirus relief package shortly before 1 a.m. EST on Saturday with a 363-40 vote after President Trump declared a national emergency over the virus outbreak.

Driving the news: President Trump endorsed the deal Friday evening on Twitter, prior to its vote in the House.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Senate passes stimulus package

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The U.S. Senate passed the House coronavirus relief bill Wednesday, freeing up Congress to focus more energy on passing subsequent legislation that will likely amount to one of the largest emergency spending packages in modern history.

The big picture: Countries around the world are promising stimulus packages to relieve people and businesses from the drastic social and financial changes in daily life. COVID-19 has infected more than 214,000 people globally in 157 countries or regions. More than 8,700 people have now died from the virus.

Alayna Treene

Senate passes House coronavirus relief package with no changes

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Senate passed the House coronavirus relief bill 90-8 without changes Wednesday, freeing up Congress to focus more energy on passing subsequent legislation that will likely amount to one of the largest emergency spending packages in modern history.

The big picture: The deal, negotiated between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, includes free coronavirus testing — even for the uninsured; two weeks of paid sick and family leave; increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, like food stamps; and increased unemployment insurance benefits.

