Trump tactics to fight election results go local

Former Florida AG Pam Bondi displays a court order granting the Trump campaign more access to vote counting operations in Philadelphia on Nov. 5. Photo: Matt Slocum/AP

President Trump may be leaving the White House on Jan. 20, but his legal challenges and refusal to concede could become far more normal in U.S. politics.

Why it matters: GOP support for his tactics has been far broader than immediately after the election.

The big picture: Lawmakers in battleground states are providing pedestals for the airing of baseless legal grievances, AP reports.

  • Arizona: The chairperson of the Arizona GOP asked a court to overturn Biden’s win. Republicans held a meeting where Trump's lawyers were permitted to claim the state's vote counts were fraudulent without providing evidence.
  • Michigan: Lawmakers allowed Rudy Giuliani to testify at a now-infamous legislative hearing last week. One Republican member of the state's board of election canvassers abstained from certifying the final vote.
  • Pennsylvania: 64 lawmakers asked Congress to decline to accept the state's electors.

Candidates are embracing Trumpian tactics, Axios' Ursula Perano reports.

  • House candidate Sean Parnell (R-Pa.) has declined to concede in his race against incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and has joined a petition in Commonwealth Court against the Pennsylvania general assembly arguing the state's mail-in ballots were illegitimate, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
  • GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp in Washington state has refused to concede after the election despite a shellacking from incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee (D).
  • Multiple other candidates insisted their losses were the result of widespread fraud. None have provided credible evidence.

The bottom line: Federal election security officials have repeatedly said this election was safe and free of widespread fraud.

The elected Republicans who acknowledge Biden won

Ursula Perano
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as president-elect

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Some elected Republicans are breaking ranks with President Trump to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: The relative sparsity of acknowledgements highlights Trump's lasting power in the GOP, as his campaign moves to file multiple lawsuits alleging voter fraud in key swing states — despite the fact that there have been no credible allegations of any widespread fraud anywhere in the U.S.

Orion Rummler
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Giuliani doing "very well" after coronavirus hospitalization

Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessy Jacob during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Dec. 2 in Lansing, Mich. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

President Trump told reporters that he spoke Monday morning with his attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis on Sunday, and that he's doing "very well" and does not have a fever.

Why it matters: Giuliani has been traveling the country and meeting with lawmakers, as part of the Trump legal team's push to overturn the results of the election. He has often not worn a mask at these events.

Axios
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Armed election protesters rally outside Michigan secretary of state's home

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson during a November press conferencein Detroit. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday night called for threats against elected officials to "stop" after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said armed protesters gathered outside her home and shouted "baseless conspiracy theories about the election."

Why it matters: Saturday's protest follows Trump's persistent unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Election officials in states including Georgia and Pennsylvania have reported receiving death threats over the election.

