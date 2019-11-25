Stories

Trump could begin deporting asylum-seekers to Honduras by 2020

A car driving along a dirt road by a border fence on the southwest border.
A section of the southwest border. Photo: Daniel Woolfolk/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration could begin sending some Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to Honduras by January 2020, although the details of the agreement are still being worked out, BuzzFeed News' Hamed Aleaziz reports.

Why it matters: The asylum agreements with Central American nations signed since the summer by former acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan are beginning to take effect. They could force people fleeing their homes to seek asylum in neighboring nations where there are often weak asylum systems, severe poverty and high crime rates.

