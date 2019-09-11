President Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday he would delay the increase on existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods ahead of the U.S. resuming trade talks with China.
Why it matters: The U.S.-China trade war had shown no signs of abating, despite evidence that it's hurt both of the world's 2 leading economies. It's dented consumer sentiment and a survey of members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai released Wednesday found 51% said U.S. and Chinese tariffs had hurt revenue.
- Axios' Neal Rothschild noted this month that Trump's trade war has led to bigger trade deficits with China, even though it was intended to improve the balance.
- The International Monetary Fund has said the tensions have weighed down the global economy.
The big picture: The Trump administration and the Chinese government agreed last week to restart trade negotiations with in-person meetings in Washington, D.C., in early October. China's economy czar, Vice Premier Liu He, is due to attend the talks.
- Hours before Trump's tweets, China announced it would exempt 16 types of exported U.S. goods from import tariffs, effective Sept. 17 through Sept. 16, 2020.
The state of play:
- On Sept. 1, the U.S. imposed a 15% tariff on $112 billion worth of Chinese goods. China retaliated by resuming 25% tariffs on American cars and adding 5–10% tariffs on $75 billion worth of goods.
- On Oct. 1, Trump was due to increase existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30%. But this has now been delayed by 2 weeks, according to Trump's tweets Tuesday evening.
- On Dec. 15, the U.S. was set to hit another batch of $160 billion of Chinese imports with 15% tariffs, originally delayed to reduce the impact on Christmas shoppers. China vowed to retaliate with its second batch of tariffs on $75 billion of American goods.
