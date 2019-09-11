Stories

China exempts import tariffs on some U.S. goods ahead of trade talks

A Chinese and US flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.
Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

China’s Ministry of Finance announced in a statement Wednesday that it's exempting 16 types of exported U.S. goods from import tariffs ahead of stalled trade talks resuming with the Trump administration.

Details: Goods to be exempted include cancer drugs, lubricant oils and some chemicals. Bloomberg notes that important U.S. agricultural produce such as pork and soybeans were not included on the list of items that would be exempted from the 25% tariffs. The exemption is effective Sept. 17 through to Sept. 16, 2020, according to the statement.

The big picture: The Trump administration and the Chinese government agreed last week to restart trade negotiations. China's negotiators are due to fly to Washington, D.C., in early October for meetings.

The state of play: The Ministry of Finance issued 2 lists of items. Per CNBC, which translated the documents, tariffs already imposed on goods to be exempted on "List 1" will be refunded. Products on "List 2" were said to be non-refundable, according to CNBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

