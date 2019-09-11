China exempts import tariffs on some U.S. goods ahead of trade talks

China’s Ministry of Finance announced in a statement Wednesday that it's exempting 16 types of exported U.S. goods from import tariffs ahead of stalled trade talks resuming with the Trump administration.

Details: Goods to be exempted include cancer drugs, lubricant oils and some chemicals. Bloomberg notes that important U.S. agricultural produce such as pork and soybeans were not included on the list of items that would be exempted from the 25% tariffs. The exemption is effective Sept. 17 through to Sept. 16, 2020, according to the statement.