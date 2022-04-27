Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's daily $10,000 contempt fines start today, judge rules

Rebecca Falconer
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 2. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Trump's fine of $10,000 per day for contempt of court must start on Tuesday, a New York judge ruled.

Driving the news: N.Y. state court Judge Arthur Engoron said in a written ruling the former president had "willfully disobeyed" his earlier order to turn over documents to N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James for her investigation into the Trump Organization, per Bloomberg.

  • Trump denies any wrongdoing and will appeal the contempt ruling and the fine, CNBC notes.
