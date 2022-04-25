Trump held in contempt over documents in New York AG probe

A New York judge on Monday held former President Trump in contempt for failing to turn over documents to New York Attorney General Letitia James for her investigation into his business.

Driving the news: "Trump must pay $10,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office," James said in a tweet.

James had filed a motion to hold the former president in contempt because "no one is above the law."

Catch up fast: James' office has been investigating the Trump Organization's business practices for over two years.

In January, James filed a motion to compel Trump and his children to appear for sworn testimony in her office's investigation. A month later, a judge ruled that the Trump family would have to comply, and the former president needed to turn over documentation.

Trump was due to turn over documents by March 3, but then requested and was granted an extension until the end of March, after which he "raised a new round of objections to the document requests," according to a press release from James' office.

What she's saying: "Today, justice prevailed,” said James in a statement.

“For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him and his company’s financial dealings. Today’s ruling makes clear: No one is above the law.”

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Worth noting: James had previously said her office found "significant evidence" that the company "used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Details: "Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously, I hereby hold you in civil contempt and fine you $10,000 a day," said New York Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron, CBS News reports.