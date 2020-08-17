44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden is 49-48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

Read the full survey via DocumentCloud:

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more "against" Trump than "for" Biden

Photos: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

58% of registered voters who support Joe Biden in the 2020 election say their vote is more in opposition to President Trump than in support of Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has long insisted that the president's supporters are far more enthusiastic than Biden's, and that this will manifest in higher turnout during the election. Nearly three-quarters of Trump's supporters say their vote is more in support of the president than against Biden.

Fadel Allassan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight model gives Trump 27% chance of re-election

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that his forecast for the 2020 election finds that President Trump currently has a 27% chance of defeating Joe Biden.

The big picture: Biden has an 8.7-point lead on President Trump in FiveThirtyEight's average of national polls. The president has seen his poll numbers tank since the coronavirus pandemic began, and as Americans took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in cities around the country.

Fadel Allassan
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden tweets condolences to Trump after brother's death

Donald Trump hugging his brother Robert in 2016. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Joe Biden tweeted his condolences to President Trump on Sunday, a day after the White House announced that his brother, Robert Trump, had died at 71.

Why it matters: Biden's experience losing his first wife and daughter in a car accident in 1972, as well as his son Beau in 2015, have helped shape his political persona. The president said of Robert Trump in a statement on Saturday: "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again."

