Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

"I will consider every conversation with me, as president, highly classified," he said.

"So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if ... the book gets out, he's broken the law. And I would think that he would have criminal problems."

Why it matters: For an author and publisher, that's gold.

Then yesterday, the Justice Department sued to block publication of the book, which has already been shipped.

Trump's opposition to publication vastly increases the book's value, and reader interest around the world.

Sure enough, a week before publication, Bolton's book hit #1 on Amazon's bestsellers list.

Bolton has drawn support from the ACLU, which attacked him in the past.

What's next: Bolton plans a ton of interviews.