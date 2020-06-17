32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

  • "I will consider every conversation with me, as president, highly classified," he said.
  • "So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if ... the book gets out, he's broken the law.  And I would think that he would have criminal problems."

Why it matters: For an author and publisher, that's gold.

  • Then yesterday, the Justice Department sued to block publication of the book, which has already been shipped.
  • Trump's opposition to publication vastly increases the book's value, and reader interest around the world.

Sure enough, a week before publication, Bolton's book hit #1 on Amazon's bestsellers list.

What's next: Bolton plans a ton of interviews.

  • And we're told that Attorney General William Barr has a starring role in the book.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Orion Rummler
Jun 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Bolton plans to publish book on June 23 over objections of White House

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Feb. 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be published on June 23 over the objections of the White House, which claims even after a four-month prepublication review that the manuscript contains classified information, Bolton's lawyer said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bolton alleges in his book that President Trump tied the freezing of $391 million in security aid to Ukraine to demands for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden — a core allegation in the impeachment of the president. Trump has strongly denied the claim.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: John Bolton to argue Trump misconduct

John Bolton taunts President Trump, his former boss, on the back cover of his forthcoming book: "Game on."

  • In a memoir coming June 23 that the White House has tried to delay, former national security adviser Bolton will offer multiple revelations about Trump’s conduct in office, with direct quotes by the president and senior officials, according to a source familiar with the book.

Why it matters: Bolton, who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush, is a lifelong conservative and longtime Fox News contributor who is well-known by the Trump base, the source pointed out.

