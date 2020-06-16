29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

The other side: Bolton's lawyer Charles Cooper claimed in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week that his client has already undergone four months of "perhaps the most extensive and intensive prepublication review in NSC history," before the White House official that Bolton was coordinating with suddenly stopped responding.

  • Cooper claims that the White House has purposely stalled the process as a "transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton."
  • Bolton has not yet commented directly on the lawsuit, but pointed on Twitter to the following statement from the ACLU: "50 years ago, SCOTUS rejected the Nixon administration's attempt to block the publication of the Pentagon Papers, establishing that government censorship is unconstitutional. Any Trump administration efforts to stop John Bolton’s book from being published are doomed to fail."

Between the lines: National security lawyer Bradley Moss tweeted Tuesday, "The civil case against Bolton is easy and expected: he'll never see a dime from this book. The big question, given that the lawsuit alleges there is classified information that was disseminated via the book, is if they bring criminal changes. That gets trickier to prove."

What they're saying:

The United States is not seeking to censor any legitimate aspect of Defendant’s manuscript; it merely seeks an order requiring Defendant to complete the prepublication review process and to take all steps necessary to ensure that only a manuscript that has been officially authorized through that process—and is thus free of classified information—is disseminated publicly.
Given that Defendant has already taken steps to disclose or publish the manuscript to unauthorized persons without prior written authorization, the United States also seeks an order establishing a constructive trust on any profits obtained from the disclosure or dissemination of The Room Where it Happened, particularly if Defendant refuses to complete the prepublication review process and obtain the required prior written authorization before proceeding with publishing the book.
— Justice Department lawsuit

Read the full lawsuit.

Zachary Basu
Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Orion Rummler
Jun 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Bolton plans to publish book on June 23 over objections of White House

Bolton at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, Feb. 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Former national security adviser John Bolton's book will be published on June 23 over the objections of the White House, which claims even after a four-month prepublication review that the manuscript contains classified information, Bolton's lawyer said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Bolton alleges in his book that President Trump tied the freezing of $391 million in security aid to Ukraine to demands for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden — a core allegation in the impeachment of the president. Trump has strongly denied the claim.

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: John Bolton to argue Trump misconduct

John Bolton taunts President Trump, his former boss, on the back cover of his forthcoming book: "Game on."

  • In a memoir coming June 23 that the White House has tried to delay, former national security adviser Bolton will offer multiple revelations about Trump’s conduct in office, with direct quotes by the president and senior officials, according to a source familiar with the book.

Why it matters: Bolton, who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush, is a lifelong conservative and longtime Fox News contributor who is well-known by the Trump base, the source pointed out.

