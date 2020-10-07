23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump returns to Oval Office despite ongoing COVID-19 infection

A U.S. Marine stands guard outside the West Wing, indicating that President Trump is in the Oval Office, on Oct. 7. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump went to the Oval Office on Wednesday to receive a briefing on coronavirus stimulus and Hurricane Delta, White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern confirmed to reporters.

Why it matters: White House aides had advised Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected with the coronavirus, following his positive test and hospitalization last week. The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

Flashback: The White House denied Wednesday that Trump had worked in the Oval Office on Tuesday while still suffering from COVID, despite claims that he had from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

  • White House communications aide Ben Williamson tweeted that Trump "wanted to be in the Oval Office" but instead "stayed back in the residence working from there."
  • "Safety preparations have been underway in the event he moves to working out of the Oval in the coming days," Williamson added.

Of note: Trump still wants a standalone bill to help airlines recover from the pandemic, along with other potential standalone stimulus measures, despite calling off negotiations on a comprehensive bill last night, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

Orion Rummler
White House disputes Kudlow claim that Trump worked in Oval Office

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The White House denied Wednesday that President Trump worked in the Oval Office on Tuesday while still suffering from coronavirus, despite an assertion otherwise from by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The state of play: Kudlow told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that Trump had worked in the Oval with unspecified "extra precautions" to protect against the spread of the virus.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Why Trump dumped stimulus negotiations

President Trump. Photo: Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images

Markets were stunned by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that the White House was pulling out of stimulus discussions with House Democrats on Tuesday — and several Trump advisers even told Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the "inept" decision, calling it a "gift" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it makes sense if you follow the logic of Trump's economic advisers.

Where it stands: Trump has surrounded himself with die-hard acolytes of supply-side economics, like one-time pick for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore, who argue that fiscal stimulus measures and increased benefits for unemployed Americans not only don't help, but hurt the economy.

Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

