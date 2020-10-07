2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House disputes Kudlow claim that Trump worked in Oval Office

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The White House denied Wednesday that President Trump worked in the Oval Office on Tuesday while still suffering from coronavirus, despite an assertion otherwise from by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The state of play: Kudlow told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that Trump had worked in the Oval with unspecified "extra precautions" to protect against the spread of the virus.

  • He declined to "be specific" on whether Trump wore a mask, instead insisting that "traffic is limited" in the Oval and that "additional measures ... much greater than simply masking" had been taken.

The other side: White House communications aide Ben Williamson pushed back on Kudlow's claim, tweeting that Trump "wanted to be in the Oval Office" but instead "stayed back in the residence working from there."

  • "Safety preparations have been underway in the event he moves to working out of the Oval in the coming days," Williamson added.

The big picture: Trump announced that he tested positive on Friday, though his doctors have not confirmed that timeline. The CDC states that a person can be contagious for up to 10 days after coronavirus symptoms resolve.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House outlines health guidelines following Trump's return

Marine One carrying President Trump back to the White House on Oct. 5. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The White House said Tuesday it has had "hospital-grade disinfection policies" since March, as it outlined the residence's health and safety precautions in a new memo that follows President Trump's return from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday.

Why it matters: The memo comes amid a botched response to the cluster of cases within the White House, which jeopardized the health of the president and his staff and set a poor example in a country that's already done a terrible job handling the virus, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens.

Jacob Knutson
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Miller's diagnosis adds to the long and growing list of Trump administration officials who have contracted the virus as the White House scrambles to respond to the outbreak.

