Hurricane Delta, an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, is forecast to cause a "life-threatening storm surge" and "potentially catastrophic wind damage" to parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight before taking aim at the U.S. later this week.

The big picture: The intensifying Delta is the ninth named hurricane and third major storm of the 2020 Atlantic season. The governors of Alabama and Louisiana declared states of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm's expected arrival. The National Hurricane Center said Delta could bring flooding and dump up to 12 inches of rain over parts of the central Gulf Coast. "Heavy rainfall will eventually spread into the Tennessee Valley, and interior southeastern states, per the NHC.