40 mins ago - Science

Louisiana and Alabama declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta, an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, is forecast to cause a "life-threatening storm surge" and "potentially catastrophic wind damage" to parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight before taking aim at the U.S. later this week.

The big picture: The intensifying Delta is the ninth named hurricane and third major storm of the 2020 Atlantic season. The governors of Alabama and Louisiana declared states of emergency Tuesday ahead of the storm's expected arrival. The National Hurricane Center said Delta could bring flooding and dump up to 12 inches of rain over parts of the central Gulf Coast. "Heavy rainfall will eventually spread into the Tennessee Valley, and interior southeastern states, per the NHC.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 35,686,133 — Total deaths: 1,859,671 — Total recoveries: 24,856,497Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 7,497,847 — Total deaths: 210,852 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 109,646,837Map.
  3. Health: Fauci: Up to 400,000 Americans could die of coronavirus without safeguards
  4. Politics: Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election — White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Biden tests negative for COVID.
  5. Social media: Trump's infection becomes biggest election storyline — Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  6. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think if Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn’t have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Space cargo company Momentus going public via SPAC

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Space cargo delivery startup Momentus has agreed to go public via a reverse merger that would value the company at just over $1.5 billion, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the situation.

Details: The company would become listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol MNTS, and would secure a simultaneous $175 million investment from Capital Group, D.E. Shaw, Lerner Enterprises, Tribe Capital, and Axon Capital.

