1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Majority of Americans don't trust Trump on coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

36% of Americans say they trust what President Trump has said about the coronavirus outbreak, while 52% say they do not, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Why it matters: Trump's daily coronavirus briefings have been rife with misinformation. Cable news networks have struggled to determine whether to broadcast the briefings, as live events can be difficult for reporters to fact-check in real time.

  • Only 35% of respondents said they trust Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force.

By comparison, 66% of respondents said they trust their own governor. Trump issued guidelines last week that largely give governors the responsibility to determine when states should reopen their economies.

  • 69% of respondents also said they trust the Centers for Disease Control, while 60% trust Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert.

By the numbers: Trump's overall job rating has remained steady over the past few months at 46%.

  • 60% of respondents said they support keeping a stay-at-home order.
  • 58% said they fear the U.S. will move "too quickly" to loosen restrictions, while 32% fear the country will take too long.
  • 45% said the economy is in poor condition — up 20 points since last month.
  • 73% said they are worried someone in their immediate family will get the coronavirus, up 20 points from last month.
  • 77% said the virus has changed their day-to-day life in a "very" or "fairly" major way, compared to 26% last month.

1 2020 thing: 26% said they trust the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the coronavirus, while 29% don't trust him and 42% aren't aware of his coronavirus statements.

Methodology: The NBC News/WSJ poll was conducted April 13–15 of 900 registered voters — more than half of whom were reached by cellphone — and it has an overall margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points.

Go deeper: Trump show dominates pandemic while Biden's voice fades

Go deeper

Neal RothschildSara FischerAlexi McCammond

Trump show dominates pandemic while Biden's voice fades

Data: Internet Archive Television News Archive, NewsWhip, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Parse.ly, Google Trends; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump's presence during the coronavirus pandemic completely dwarfs Joe Biden's across nearly every media channel. As the president riffs for hours in front of TV cameras, Biden is chugging away on virtual livestreams — practically unnoticed.

The big picture: Biden may be the Democratic nominee for all practical purposes, but the virus crisis is making it easier for Trump to dominate pretty much all measures of media attention — and harder for Biden to gain any traction.

Go deeperArrowApr 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight

The state-level coronavirus dilemma

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some U.S. mayors and governors are bracing for new pressures to reopen their economies too soon, and fear second surges of coronavirus infections would only force fresh clampdowns.

What they're saying: "That would be like releasing someone from prison, and then saying, 'Sorry, you need to come back to serve more time,'" Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 mins ago - Health