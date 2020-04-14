45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump shows montage praising his coronavirus response at press briefing

Axios

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump aired a montage of clips at Monday's coronavirus press briefing splicing together compliments from governors and various media commentators downplaying the severity of the eventual pandemic in January and February.

Why it matters: The video, which resembled a campaign ad, was aired at a briefing in which the president and his advisers are generally expected to provide critical public health updates about the coronavirus.

  • Asked why he felt the need to show the montage, which he admitted was put together by White House social media director Dan Scavino, Trump responded: "We are getting fake news and I like to have it corrected."
  • Trump said that he has been "brutalized" by the press, pointing specifically to a mammoth investigation by the New York Times this weekend that found the president squandered precious time and ignored warnings about the threat of the virus in January and February.

Between the lines: The montage included at least one misleading edit, using audio from the New York Times' Maggie Haberman that explains that Trump's decision to restrict travel from China in February was widely criticized at the time, but was "probably effective" at the end of the day.

  • As Haberman explained on Twitter, she went on to say that Trump "treated that travel limitation as a Mission Accomplished moment. And then he did basically nothing for over a month. Which was our story yesterday."

Go deeper: 10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Trump touts press briefing "ratings" as U.S. coronavirus case surge

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump sent about a half-dozen tweets on Sunday touting the high television ratings that his coronavirus press briefings have received, selectively citing a New York Times article that compared them to "The Bachelor" and "Monday Night Football."

Why it matters: The president has been holding daily press briefings in the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic was declared, but news outlets have struggled with how to cover them live — as Trump has repeatedly been found to spread misinformation and contradict public health officials.

Go deeperArrowMar 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Biden campaign asks Trump campaign to pull video, testing Twitter

Photos: Mandel Ngan, Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign is calling on President Trump's re-election campaign to pull a "wildly irresponsible" video from Twitter that splices in sound to falsely depict Biden calling the coronavirus a hoax — and they're asking Twitter to remove the ad if the president's campaign won't.

Driving the news: Trump campaign officials are using the video posted today to try to force Twitter to act, or to paint the company as biased, after it declined to pull down a different video from a pro-Biden group that the president's team says deliberately used his own words out of context.

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Mike AllenJonathan Swan

What Dr. Fauci has coming

Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

President Trump retweeted a tweet on Sunday night that concluded "Time to #FireFauci," which could unleash some conservatives' simmering suspicions about Dr. Anthony Fauci.

What they're saying: The White House pushed back on media speculation that Trump may fire Fauci on Monday afternoon, calling it "ridiculous."

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy