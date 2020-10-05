42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the administration is "still optimistic" that President Trump will return to the White House later in the day, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state of play: In a statement to the network, Meadows said that the president "continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule," but noted that Trump will meet with his medical team in order to determine next steps. Trump's doctors hinted Sunday that he could be discharged early this week.

3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A West Wing meltdown

President Trump takes ride outside Walter Reed, with Secret Service agents in the sealed Suburban. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

White House crises of competence and credibility grew during a botched weekend that left even White House aides dismayed and befuddled.

Many complained bitterly about the leadership of chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Zachary Basu
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump is improving, admits he was on oxygen Friday

White House physician Sean Conley said at a press briefing Sunday that President Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

Why it matters: Conley repeatedly evaded questions at Saturday's press briefing about whether Trump had received oxygen and insisted that the president was doing "extremely well."

18 hours ago - Health

White House aide says physician withheld health specifics to lift Trump's spirits

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Sunday that White House physician Sean Conley withheld specific details at Saturday's press briefing about Donald Trump's medical condition in order to "convey confidence" and "raise the spirits" of the president.

Driving the news: Conley and the White House have come under intense criticism after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided an anonymous statement to reporters on Saturday saying that Trump had a "very concerning" period on Friday, contradicting the more rosy assessment Conley had provided in a television briefing just moments earlier.

