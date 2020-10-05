Meadows: "Still optimistic" that Trump will return to White House on Monday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday that the administration is "still optimistic" that President Trump will return to the White House later in the day, after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The state of play: In a statement to the network, Meadows said that the president "continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule," but noted that Trump will meet with his medical team in order to determine next steps. Trump's doctors hinted Sunday that he could be discharged early this week.

