A New York judge has denied a request from former President Trump's lawyers to reverse a $10,000-per-day contempt fine against Trump.

Why it matters: Judge Arthur Engoron issued the fine after he found Trump in contempt over his failure to comply with a subpoena that was issued as part of a state investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices. Trump is appealing the contempt finding.

Details: Trump's legal team had submitted affidavits asking Engoron to lift the sanctions, claiming he didn't have the subpoenaed documents, but Engoron refused to budge.

The judge said Trump's two-sentence affidavit did not provide adequate evidence that Trump had thoroughly searched for the records and thus did not merit a purge of the contempt finding, CNBC reports.

Trump's lawyers had also submitted affidavits stating they concluded that Trump did not possess the documents requested after a comprehensive search.

What they're saying: "I am surprised he doesn't seem to have any documents, they're all with the organization," Engoron said Friday in a state court, per Reuters.

"I will consider your request to terminate the fine," he told Trump lawyer Alina Habba. "But if you don't hear from me, the clock is still ticking."

Engoron ruled earlier this week that the $10,000-per-day fine must start on Tuesday, April 26.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.

The big picture: New York Attorney General Letitia James previously said her office found "significant evidence" that the Trump Organization "used fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."